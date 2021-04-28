Delhi: 2 nurses from Lok Nayak dead

Two nursing staffers working at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital died on Tuesday, with families and colleagues saying both had symptoms of Covid, even though only one had tested positive. The hospital is Delhi’s largest Covid-only facility.

Elizabeth Joseph (45), a Mayur Vihar resident working as a nursing official since 2000, was admitted to St Stephen’s hospital in the ICU after she complained of breathlessness and fever. Suffering from an autoimmune disease, she had not been vaccinated, her husband said.

“She was admitted on April 20, and twice she was tested for Covid but the report came negative both times,” he said.

Joseph had been working in the paediatric department.

Shoukathali, a representative of the Delhi State Hospitals Nurses Union, said, “Her scans showed white patches in her lungs, and that’s how it can be said that she had Covid.”

The other nursing staffer, Ravinder Kaur (54), showed mild symptoms and tested positive for the virus on April 17. She had since been under home quarantine. “She was doing just fine till Tuesday morning, but suddenly suffered a cardiac attack. She had not taken the vaccine,” said Shoukathali.

A nursing official who worked with Kaur said: “Even at the age of 54, when people are scared to go out, she did her duty throughout the past year. The entire workplace cried when we heard of her death.”

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria Tuesday said even if an RT-PCR test is negative, a patient showing “classic Covid symptoms” should be prescribed treatment. This is because the test’s sensitivity is not 100 per cent.