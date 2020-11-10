Delhi: 2 killed, 1 injured as luxury car rams auto

Two people died and one was injured after a luxury car rammed into an autorickshaw near south Delhi's Chirag Delhi flyover Sunday morning.

Two people died and one was injured after a luxury car rammed into an autorickshaw near south Delhi’s Chirag Delhi flyover Sunday morning. The incident took place at 9 am and 56-year-old Vinod Kumar, who was driving the autorickshaw, and two passengers he was ferrying were rushed to a hospital.

Kumar was declared dead on arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre on Sunday, while passenger Pankaj Kumar (35), a labourer, died during treatment Monday morning. The other passenger, Arun Sahu, (45) is undergoing treatment.

The driver of the Land Cruiser Prado car, Surender Sahlot (51), who is a property dealer with an office in Vasant Kunj, was arrested and a case under sections of rash driving and death by negligence has been filed at the Greater Kailash police station.

Additional DCP (South) Parvinder Singh said, “After a PCR call was received, police personnel reached the BRT Road near Chirag Delhi flyover towards Defence Colony and found the two vehicles there. The three occupants of the auto were immediately taken to the hospital, but two have died.”

A senior police officer said, “It appears that the auto was on the wrong side of the road… we are confirming this…”

At Vinod’s residence in southeast Delhi’s Jasola, his younger sister Rita (48) said, “He used drive a taxi but in the lockdown, he lost his job. Two months ago he started working as an auto driver to put food on the table.” He is survived by his daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.

His daughter Sonia (33) said, “My husband, who is differently abled and works as a painter, had not been getting much work… My father took an auto on rent and started working in order to cover household expenses… I always pack lunch for him but on Sunday I couldn’t… Now he’s no more.”

Pankaj, who lived in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, is survived by his wife and their four children, who are in his native village in Bihar’s Samastipur. Over the phone, his wife Guriya Devi, told The Indian Express: “He returned to Delhi a month ago to work as a construction worker and sent money home for us. I have no idea how to manage the house by myself.”

