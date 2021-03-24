Delhi: 2 kill man over chole bhature rivalry, held

According to police, the brothers, Kishan Pal (25) and Vijay Pal (22), both residents of Najafgarh, hatched a conspiracy to kill Rambilash.

Two brothers who own a food stall were arrested for allegedly killing another street hawker over business rivalry in Najafgarh on March 17.

Police said the victim, Rambilash, a resident of Najafgarh, sold eggs and chole bhature from a cart at Delhi Gate in Najafgarh. “The accused brothers were also engaged in selling chole bhature at the same place. This had led to a dispute with Rambilash,” a senior police officer said.

“After their arrest, police also nabbed Mani Ram (43) for allegedly providing illegal weapons to the accused. The victim was allegedly shot dead by the two bike-borne men at Naya Bazar in Maksudabad area of Najafgarh,” an officer said.

Police said the accused were identified after scanning CCTV footage. During the probe, it emerged that before executing the killing, they removed the number plate of the motorcycle.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “On Sunday, our team got a tip-off that the accused men were roaming Najafgarh area on a motorcycle. They were arrested, and loaded country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from their possession.”

During questioning, the accused disclosed they were hawkers and had quarrelled with Rambilash a month ago over as he was running his business from the same place. “On March 17, when Rambilash was on his way home after work, they followed him, and Kishan shot him while he was entering his house. Both the accused fled the spot on their motorcycle,” he said.

Police said the accused had also tried to kill the victim on the night of March 9-10 but since Rambilash was with another hawker, who could have identified Vijaypal and Kishan Pal, they left for home. On their way back, they robbed a fruit seller of Rs 10,000 by threatening him.