Delhi: 2 kids not allowed in online classes, High Court issues notice to school

The Delhi High Court issued a showcause notice through the police to a private school in Paschim Vihar on Friday for not allowing two students to attend online classes despite a court order that they be given access.

Two students of Richmondd Global School — one in class V and another in class VII — had filed a petition in the High Court against the school through their father, alleging they had not been allowed to attend online classes since April over non-payment of fees.

On July 21, the court had observed, “In view of the fact that the online classes are continuously being held by the school and the petitioners are students of class V and class VII, if they are not allowed to attend classes the injury will be irreparable. The stand of the petitioners is that without any notice to them the access to the portal was blocked. Prima facie, this court is of the opinion that the careers of children is paramount…”

The HC went on to direct that the children should be given access to the school portal immediately upon service of the order. It also directed the school to inform the parents how much fee is due within a week of the order, and the parents to deposit that amount within another week, during which period the children were to continue to have access to online classes.

However, the children, through their father, filed a contempt petition against the school after no steps were taken by it.

In response, Justice Pratibha Singh observed on Friday, “The order dated July 21, 2020 was passed keeping in mind the interest of the children who are petitioners before this court. Their education has completely come to a halt, and such a situation is not conducive for their growth, especially during the pandemic… The said order was meant to be immediately complied with. Every day’s delay is detrimental to the interest of the students.”

The court then issued a showcause notice to the principal and chairman of the school, to be served through the local police station. School authorities could not be reached for a comment.

