Delhi: 2 incidents of daylight snatching

An 18-year-old man was allegedly choked by two robbers who caught him by the neck and snatched his phone. The victim, Pintu Kumar, was pushed to the ground and he briefly lost consciousness.

Kumar, a school dropout, was looking for a job in Ashok Vihar when a man caught him from behind while another snatched his phone. Police said they had apprehended two juveniles in connection with the snatching and the assault.

Another such incident took place in Shahdara on Tuesday when a man and his mother were robbed at gunpoint.

Police said Archit (30) was returning home from a park when two robbers targeted him in Balbir Nagar.