Delhi: 2 held for stealing cheques, forging account numbers

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a case of bank fraud in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. The accused, Anurag (22) and his accomplice Anil Kumar (29), allegedly stole cheques from different banks and forged names and account numbers on them to get money credited into their accounts illegally.

Police said a complaint was received from a bank in Karol Bagh on January 16 stating that a person named Anurag had deposited three different cheques for clearing. “After the said amount was credited into his account in Moradabad, the bank received a complaint from one of its customers regarding a stolen cheque and the encashment of the same. After scrutiny, the bank found that all three cheques were issued in the names of different parties. The accused had forged his name on these cheques and had withdrawn the amount in the same way, duping the bank along with its customers,” a senior officer said.

Following a raid, Anurag was nabbed from his house in Moradabad district of UP. Subsequently, his accomplice Anil Kumar was also nabbed.

“During questioning, the accused disclosed that they have known each other for the last 9-10 months. During this period they planned to earn money in less period of time, so they started stealing cheques from the drop box of the bank and opened multiple accounts. They then forged the name of the beneficiary as well as the amount written on the cheques to dupe the bank and its customers by crediting the said amount into their account. Later, they would withdraw the credited amount from different ATMs on the same day,” an officer said.