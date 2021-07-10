Delhi: 2 held for running fake call centre

Police recovered dozens of phones and computers from the fake office that had been set up in Noida Sector 63.

Two persons were arrested by Noida Police for allegedly running a fake call centre in Noida’s Phase 3.

According to police, the accused Shubham Rana and Satyam Singh, were offering fake life insurance schemes for the purpose of financial fraud.

The accused were running a call centre by the name Nimbuzz Solution and were offering policies on behalf of fake company PNB Metlife India Insurance, said police. The accused offered lucrative insurance rates from companies including HSBC,Canara and HDFC banks and offered to renew lapsed policies in order to commit fraud.

The accused, Chatrapal, who is listed as the owner of the company is currently absconding.