Delhi: 2 held for murdering man, trying to pin it on 4 others

A 40-year-old man and two of his associates allegedly killed a rickshaw puller in Northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park, and left a suicide note in his pocket, blaming four people for his death.

Two men, Ajimuddin and Nandan Kumar, have been arrested and initial investigation has revealed that Ajimuddin suspected his wife of infidelity and decided to implicate a contractor he suspected in a false abetment to suicide case, police said. Both work in a factory in Azadpur.

Police said a PCR call was made from Sarai Pipal Thala in Azadpur on November 17, saying a man had fallen off a four-storey building.

He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

“Police found a curfew pass, which was issued by civic agency, from his possession and he was identified as S K Alam, a resident of Geeta Colony. During treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. Doctors said he was also under the influence of alcohol. The district forensic team inspected the crime scene and found blood stains on the terrace of the building from which he fell,” a senior police officer said.

During inspection, police also found a suicide note, which blamed four people for his suicide, and also gave their phone numbers, from his possession. The note was written in Hindi.

“Alam’s wife told us that her husband was illiterate. The post-mortem said he was beaten to death using stones,” an officer said. An FIR of murder was registered and police summoned the four people, including a woman, named in the note. They, however, claimed not to know Alam.

“During questioning, it was revealed that the contractor’s employee, Ajimuddin, stayed near Sarai Pipal Thala and suspected his wife of infidelity. He was arrested a few months ago for attempting to kill his wife. We then scanned Ajimuddin’s call detail records and found that he was present at the crime scene when the incident took place,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said that Ajimuddin and Nandan Kumar (22) were arrested and another associate was detained.

“Ajimuddin said that he suspected his wife of having an affair with the contractor, so he decided to kill him, but his friend Nandan suggested that he implicate him in a false abetment to suicide case. On November 16, they hailed a rickshaw and asked Alam to drop them to Sarai Pipal Thala. They offered Alam drinks and took him to the terrace of a four-storey building where, after drinking, they allegedly beat him to death with stones. They planted the suicide note in his pocket and pushed him off the terrace,” she said.

