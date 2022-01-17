Delhi: 2 held for duping hundreds on pretext of giving bank loans

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cheating hundreds across several states on the pretext of providing them bank loans. Police said the main accused, Geeta Chouhan and her associate Jitendra Singh, were arrested this week. Two other accused, Pushpendra Chouhan and Harish Baghel, were arrested in November last year.

According to police, Geeta and her husband Pushpendra lost their jobs during the Covid-induced lockdown in 2020 and decided to form a gang and allegedly cheat people on the pretext of providing them personal and business loans. They also posted ads through Google to lure their targets.

In May 2020, Delhi Police received a complaint from a man who runs a printing press in the city. The complainant, who wanted to set up a shop in Delhi and take a loan of Rs 45 lakh, saw one such ad on Google and contacted the phone number given.

The accused, posing as officials from a leading investment firm, promised to help the victim and asked him to pay Rs 45,000 as “processing fee”.

“The victim received fake documents and was promised a loan. After receiving the initial amount, the accused said there was some technical issue and managed to get the victim to pay Rs 13.5 lakh. Later, the man realised he was cheated,” said police.

An investigation was conducted by the Crime Branch and Pushpendra and Harish were arrested from Bulandshahr last year.

Shibesh Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “Geeta Chouhan was on the run. Our team finally arrested Geeta and her associate Jitendra this week.”

During questioning, Geeta said she used to run a salon while Pushpendra worked at a private company. During the first lockdown, they lost their jobs and had no savings.



Police said she operated two bank accounts in Agra for the operation. The couple hired two men, Jitendra and Harish, who posted ads on Google to target people.

Police further said Pushpendra and Geeta would speak to the victims and make them transfer Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 in the name of processing fee for the loans. Some complainants were cheated of lakhs as the gang would lie about transactions and make them transfer more money.

A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against the gang. Police are also looking for victims across other states.