Delhi: 2 escape from police custody

Two men, who were lodged in Bhondsi district jail, managed to escape from police custody Monday evening. Police said the duo was taken to a hospital in Delhi for a medical check-up and were on their way back when the incident took place. Gurgaon Police Commissioner, Kala Ramchandran, said, “One was accused in a rape case and another in a robbery case. We are looking into the actual circumstances of the escape. We suspect the complicity of police officers escorting them.”

The two men have been identified as Rakesh and Abhijit. The commissioner said they had no association with any gang.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said: “Prima facie, probe has found that while returning, the two men and police officers accompanying them stopped at a hotel in Gurgaon, before escaping. The exact circumstances are being probed. We are questioning the police officers… Action will be taken against them if their complicity in abetting the escape is established.”