Delhi: 2 donors held over shell firms, AAP says nothing amiss against party

Sudhanshu Bansal and Mukesh Kumar

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly forming “shell companies using fabricated documents and photographs”.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said that a complaint was received from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) of New Delhi against four companies, and the complaint mentioned that the companies had “donated Rs 50 lakh each to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on April 5, 2014”.

The AAP said in a statement: “We are committed to honest and transparent politics… AAP will never compromise on its integrity. This is a six-year-old case which has been investigated by almost all agencies. So far, nothing amiss has been found against AAP by any of the agencies. AAP has cooperated with all agencies and will continue to cooperate with them.”

The four companies that have been mentioned in the ROC’s complaint are Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd, Sun Vision Agencies Pvt Ltd, and Infolance Software Solutions Ltd.

The two arrested men were identified as chartered accountant Sudhanshu Bansal (43) and businessman Mukesh Kumar (53). Joint CP Mishra said, “The two accused persons fraudulently procured DIN (director identification number) using fabricated documents and photos. The said DIN was then used to incorporate shell companies, which in turn did money laundering.”

As per the ROC’s complaint, inquiry was taken up when the issue of donation by the four companies to AAP was covered by the media, said Mishra. He said that in its complaint, the ROC alleged that “the four companies are bogus and are not located at the addresses as per the ROC record”. The ROC complaint also alleged that there was “huge infusion of money in these companies by way of ‘share premium amount’, but the source of money was not disclosed,” he said.

Mishra said that based on the complaint, “we checked the four companies and found that their ROC records were false. The address given was wrong”.

The ROC also issued notices to the directors of the four companies, asking them about the donations. One of the directors, whose signatures and photos were used to get DIN from ROC, told the police that his signatures were forged and the photo doesn’t belong to him.

Mishra said that Bansal had used this person’s signature to get DIN for Skyline Metal & Alloys. Directors of the three other companies worked under Kumar. The accused used their signatures to get authorisation from ROC.

The police will now present the accused in the court and the money laundering cases will be further investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and the IT Department.

