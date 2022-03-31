Delhi: 2 die while working at sewage plant

Two labourers working at a sewage treatment plant in East Delhi’s Kondli died after falling into a pit. Police said the incident took place at a sewage treatment plant under the Delhi Jal Board Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Nitesh (25) and Yashdev (35), hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were called in the afternoon for repair work. Around two hours later, their bodies were fished out by DFS.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said his team received a call around 5 pm at the Dallupura fire station. The team rushed to the spot with two fire tenders. “The pit is 6×6 feet in area. Our team got ropes and other equipment to rescue them. They were sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, where they were declared dead,” said the officer.

Priyanka Purohit, DCP (East), said the plant was under the DJB and legal action will be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, a DJB official said they had outsourced the maintenance work at Phase-4 of the plant to an agency. “The workers were deployed by them. The bodies were taken to the hospital but couldn’t be saved. The DJB is looking into the situation. By tomorrow morning, the agency will tell the DJB what had happened. As per the mandate, the compensation will have to be provided by the agency to the families of the deceased,” said the DJB official.