Delhi: 2 cops transferred after video of them hitting women surfaces online

Delhi Police has transferred two constables of the Northeast district to police lines after a purported video of them hitting two women with lathis emerged online. DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said the incident took place around 8.45-9 pm on Monday, in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park.

The police personnel have been identified as constables Sanjeev and Jaichand. The women have been identified as Munni Bai and her daughter Soni. In the video, a constable is seen hitting the women even as other personnel try to hold him back.

DCP Surya said, “On Monday night, during area patrolling, constables Sanjeev and Jaichand came to know that someone was raising an unauthorised jhuggi on government land near Bihari building. They rushed to the spot, where Munni Bai along with her family members was found raising an unauthorised jhuggi.”

Surya said the personnel asked them to stop, but Munni Bai and some men and women started abusing them.

The DCP claimed the women “started manhandling Constable Sanjeev. They tore his uniform, beat him”. The DCP said the beat officers asked for help from the local police station too.

Surya said “both constables have been sent to police lines and an inquiry has been initiated”.

Asked about the purported video, Joint CP (Eastern range) Alok Kumar said, “That is why they have been sent to lines. Enquiry is being conducted to ascertain facts. Further action as required will be taken after the report is received.”

