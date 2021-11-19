Delhi: 2 cops, one dismissed constable held for ‘abducting’ NGO employee

Two policemen and a dismissed constable of Delhi Police have been arrested from Central Delhi’s Paharganj area for allegedly abducting an employee of an NGO and demanding Rs 5 lakh from his family members. An FIR has been registered at Paharganj police station.

According to police, the arrested personnel have been identified as Pradeep Pradhan (31), a sub-inspector of the 2014 batch and currently posted with the southwestern range (SWR) of special cell, constable Amit Yadav (30), earlier posted with Pradhan but was transferred to central district two months ago, and dismissed constable Tejvinder Singh (43), who is also an ex-serviceman.

This is the second arrest from the SWR unit of the special cell in the last one-and-a-half months. Last month, a 35-year-old assistant sub-inspector was arrested by the Haryana special task force (STF) for allegedly stealing crores of rupees from the office of a residential society in Sector 82 in August.

Special CP (law and order of northern range) Deependra Pathak said, “We have registered an FIR at Paharganj police station and appropriate legal action is being taken against them.”

Police added that the incident came to light at around 2 pm on November 18 when three policemen had conducted a raid at the premises of an NGO and alleged that an illegal call centre was being run there.

“On the pretext of investigation, they illegally detained one Bitto, who was working as a manager there, and made calls to his family members and employer. They asked them to give Rs 5 lakh for his release. The family members approached the Central district police which immediately swung into action,” a senior police officer informed.

With the help of technical surveillance, the cops found that they had illegally detained him in their car for around seven hours and were roaming in the Dwarka district area. “Police tracked their exact location and apprehended them from Dwarka. Senior officers at Delhi Police headquarters were informed and they have stated that the accused will be dismissed from their services,” an officer said.