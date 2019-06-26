Delhi: 2 beaten up, booked over suspicion of transporting cow meat

Two men, who hail from Palwal and Nuh, were allegedly beaten up on suspicion of transporting cow meat by people claiming to be “gau rakshaks” Tuesday morning.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the two men, who are being treated for their injuries at the Civil Hospital. According to the FIR registered at Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, the incident took place around 6 am near Islampur village.

In her complaint, Kavita Katariya, a resident of Sector 9, who identified herself as a “gau rakshak”, states, “Today, I was with my fellow gau rakshaks. in the gaushala. Around 5.30 am, I received anonymous information that cow meat is being brought in some pick-up trucks from the Nuh side, which will go to Delhi.”

She said they set up watch near Islampur village. Around 6 am, they claimed they spotted two pick-up jeeps coming towards them. “When we stood on the road and stopped them, four traders got out from the jeeps and started running. We saw the jeeps and found meat inside… Others also gathered. My gau rakshaks, along with the pedestrians, followed two of the men and caught them. The public became restless and started beating up the two men. I immediately called up police, who came there,” states the complainant.

“Both men sustained minor injuries and have been admitted for treatment at the Civil Hospital. They have been identified as Shathil Ahmed from Palwal and Taid from Nuh. They will be arrested after they are discharged,” said PRO of Gurgaon Police Subhash Boken.

“The meat that was found in the vehicles has been sent to a laboratory for testing. The statements of the two men are yet to be recorded. The matter is under investigation,” he said.