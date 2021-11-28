Delhi: 2.95 lakh construction workers get Rs 5,000

Financial assistance worth Rs 5,000 each was deposited on Saturday in the accounts of 2.95 lakh construction workers, according to a communication from the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced financial aid for construction workers who have been impacted by the ban on construction and demolition activities in order to mitigate air pollution. The remaining workers are likely to receive the amount over the next two days.

Additional registration drives will be held through camps organised in the city for the workers who are not registered.

The estimated number of construction workers in Delhi is around 10 lakh. Nearly 7 lakh workers are either already registered or are in the process of getting themselves registered.

A total of 6 lakh workers are registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, while the registration process is under way for around 1 lakh workers.

The Delhi government had imposed a ban on construction activities for about a week, and then lifted the ban earlier this week, citing an improvement in air quality.

On November 24, the Supreme Court re-imposed the ban on construction activities in the NCR. The SC order also said that states shall use the funds which have been collected as labour cess for the welfare of construction workers to provide them subsistence for the period during which construction activities are prohibited.