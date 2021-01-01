Delhi: 1947 Indo-Pak war hero’s grave repaired

Days after the grave of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, the highest-ranking Army officer to have been killed in the 1947 Indo-Pakistan War, at a graveyard near Jamia Millia Islamia was found damaged, the Army repaired the structure on Thursday. The Indian Express had reported earlier this week that a significant part of the epithet on the grave’s white marble covering was broken. As of Thursday, the epithet — “Brig M Usman, MVC; Naushera Ka Shera” — was repaired. The red stone floor on which it rests was also given a fresh coat of paint too.

An officer from the additional directorate general, public information, said, “He is a national hero. We undertook prompt measures to restore the honour.”

“The work was done by the army with technical assistance from Jamia,” said Jamia PRO Ahmad Azeem.