Delhi: 19-year-old man, father booked for posing as pilots to obtain US visa

August 4, 2022 12:31:08 pm
The Delhi Police have registered a case against a 19-year-old man and his father for allegedly posing as pilots and forging documents to procure US visas, based on a complaint from a regional security officer at the US Embassy in New Delhi.
Based on the first information report registered Tuesday in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, the police have initiated an inquiry against a travel agent for allegedly forging documents for the father-son duo in exchange of Rs 18 lakh.
The complainant alleged that two Hisar-based men – Keshav and his father Deepak – applied for a student visa but their documents were forged.
“Keshav submitted a visa application where he claimed to have completed ground training at Patiala Flying Club from June 1 to June 30, 2022, and submitted a Ground Training Certificate…as proof. Further, Keshav also submitted a December 2021 Candidate Examination History Report from the Director General of Civil Aviation…During the visa interview, Keshav claimed his father, Deepak Mahindru, works as a pilot…To further support his visa application, Keshav also presented financial documents…in the name of his father,” reads the FIR.
Subscriber Only Stories
During the interview with the US Embassy officials, Keshav, however, confessed he had lied and the training certificates, DGCA exam reports and financial documents were all fake and forged, and that his father was also not a pilot, the police said.
During the enquiry, officials found that the accused met a travel agent named Soni in Kurukshetra who forged the documents for US non-immigrant visa.
The complainant requested help from the Delhi Police and the India government to catch Soni for cheating the officials.
Senior police officers in the New Delhi district said three similar cases were reported in April. All the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and others, they said
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan
Latest News
Delhi: 19-year-old man, father booked for posing as pilots to obtain US visa
Monsoon healthcare: With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here’s everything to know about the disease
Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death -study
Apple plans to delay launch of iPadOS 16 update to October
CWG 2022, Day 7 Live Updates: India hopeful of more medals
Tamil Nadu: 18 men barge into a house, kidnap a woman; 9 held
Maharashtra govt reinstates suspended DCP Parag Manere
Mumbai News Live Updates: SC asks EC not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp’s pleas for now; BMC delimitation decision reversed
OnePlus’ OxygenOS 13: New design, features and list of supported phones
Assam: Students protest ‘faulty’ results; no discrepancy from our side, says Gauhati University
Akshay Kumar responds to claim he doesn’t commit to movies after Samrat Prithviraj: ‘My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of other stars’
CWG: Ashish Kumar, the boxer who fights too much in ring loses in a heartbreaking thriller that will linger