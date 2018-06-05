Delhi: 19-year-old jumps to death, police say note mentions NEET result

According to police, they were alerted about the incident when a PCR call was received at Dwarka North police station. According to police, they were alerted about the incident when a PCR call was received at Dwarka North police station.

A 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of his rented accommodation Monday, said police. He was reportedly depressed over not qualifying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), said a police officer.

The dead, identified as Pranav Mehandirata, was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor beneath his

balcony. He had been trying to clear the exam for the past two years, said police. “He left behind a suicide note in which he spoke about the failure and apologised to his parents,” said the officer.

NEET results were declared around 5 pm, following which the boy allegedly committed suicide.

According to police, they were alerted about the incident when a PCR call was received at Dwarka North police station. The caller claimed that Pranav had fallen and was injured. Police found his body in a pool of blood with head injuries.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain if there was any foul play,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena. Inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174 have been initiated, said the officer.

