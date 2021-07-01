Delhi: 19-year-old arrested for allegedly killing brother; family tried to cremate secretly

Police are trying to trace the person from whom the accused bought his gun. (Representational Photo)

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother in North-East Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. His family had tried to cremate him without informing the police, cops said on Thursday.

The accused, Prashant Chand, allegedly killed his brother Prem Shankar after Shankar slapped him for talking to his sister-in-law.

After the incident, the family members tried to cremate the body, claiming he died after falling from his bed. However, the priest who had gone to perform the last rites informed the police that he suspected that the man had a gunshot wound on the body.

An FIR has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station and the accused has been arrested.

DCP (north-east district) Sanjay Sain said Chand was pursuing graduation from the School of Open Learning. “We came to know about the incident on June 27 when we received a call from the pandit and rushed to the cremation ground. The body of one Prem Shankar was wrapped in a white shroud. After inspection, we found an injury mark on the left side of neck, and a deep injury mark on the right side of neck,” he added.

The district crime forensic team was called in and they visited the crime scene to pick up crucial finger prints. “The deceased’s father, Ramesh Chand informed the police that both the sons were sleeping on the first floor of their house and at around 6.30 am, their mother went to their room to give them tea. She found blood oozing out from Prem’s body,” a senior police officer said.

Police added that the victim’s father came to know that his younger son had killed his elder brother. “The family decided to make up a false story that he died after falling from his bed and received a serious head injury,” the officer said.

Police said that during interrogation, Prashant said that his brother got married last month and he had started talking to his brother’s sister-in-law. He said that Prem Shankar did not like this and asked him to stop several times.

“Prem Shankar’s wife had gone to her house and the two brothers were sleeping in the same room. Shankar found that Chand was talking to his sister-in-law again and scolded and slapped him twice. Chand then whipped out a country-made pistol and shot his brother. Police are trying to find out where he procured the gun from,” an officer informed.