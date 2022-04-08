Delhi to get 19 more schools by the end of current financial year, says official

Delhi is going to get 19 more schools across the city with state-of-the-art facilities by the end of the current financial year and work on some of these institutes have already started, officials said.

Of the 19, 11 will be Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE), two girls’ schools, one government boys’ senior secondary school, and two sarvodya co-ed and middle schools.

According to officials, the pre-construction work at several of these schools have started. The Public Works Department (PWD), which is carrying out the project, has invited bids for appointing consultants for architectural work and preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing some of these schools, like the SoSE that will come up at INA colony, Andrews Ganj and others.

The construction of two new schools — Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya no-2 and Sarvodya Middle school in South West Delhi’s Molarband and Gadda Colony area — is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for admissions in the upcoming academic session, the official informed.

“Tenders have been invited for engaging consultants. The schools will have world-class facilities with green buildings, smart classrooms, staff rooms, an audio-visual room, a playground, terrace gardens, drinking water supply, and landscaping and horticulture,” a PWD official said.

The official added that the schools will have three floors with a proper sewerage system, drinking water supply, parking facility, service area, underground tank, septic tank, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting and a pump house.

The buildings will also have specific facilities for the differently abled kids and the special focus will be on the pedestrian networks in the campus. It will also have good connectivity with the public transit system through a defined vehicular network and parking facilities, the official said.

During the recent assembly session held in March last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had informed that the Delhi government had opened 20 SoSE and one Sarvodya Middle school in the 2021-22 financial year.

Further, about 13 schools, which were running on evening shifts, have been merged with morning shift schools where classes have started from April 1. Five more schools will be merged in the coming months, Sisodia had said.