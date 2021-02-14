Delhi: 1,856 health workers get 2nd Covid shot

The vaccines — Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — have the same course and schedule: two doses, four weeks apart.

Healthcare workers who were given the first Covid vaccine dose on January 16, when the vaccination drive kicked off across the country, took their second shot on Saturday. Of 4,319 who got their first shot, 1,856 turned up on Saturday.

The vaccines — Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — have the same course and schedule: two doses, four weeks apart.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where Covaxin is being given, 19 out of 31 who were vaccinated on January 16 turned up.

Dr Neelam Roy, nodal officer of the vaccination centre at RML, told The Indian Express, “Considering it is a Saturday and a half day, many people said they shall come on Monday. The centre is vaccinating 300-350 people daily.”

At Lok Nayak Hospital, where patients are getting Covishield, nodal officer Dr Amit Gupta said, “Six out of the 32 who were vaccinated on January 16 turned up. We called the rest, they said they would come next week.”

Gupta added that as per guidelines, this was permissible. “The Centre’s guidelines prescribe 4-6 weeks, even 8 weeks, between the two shots. Many people may have read that…,” he said.

Among those who took the second dose was Jitender Singh Chauhan (38), a security guard at RML. “Dealing with the public at a hospital during Covid times is not easy. It used to put immense stress on me, and I feared infecting my parents. Now I feel more confident…”

Chauhan said he had a slight fever for a few days after his first shot.

At Lok Nayak, Sanjay Kumar Saini (35), a nursing official, arrived for his second shot. He said, “Before the first shot, since it was a new vaccine, I had some fear. But now I have none. My behaviour and the protocol I follow may not change much but I feel more assured now.”

Dr Ramesh Chand Keshav (60), a senior doctor at RML’s cardiac anaesthesiology department, said he would take the second shot next week: “I was busy, and it was a half-day. I shall go on Monday. Now that some herd immunity is there in the city, this vaccination will further help in combating this illness in the long run.”

The city vaccinated 13,768 beneficiaries, including first and second doses for healthcare and frontline workers Saturday, out of which six cases of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) were reported.