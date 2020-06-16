Delhi: 18,000 tests a day by June 20, some concerns on pendency

Health Department data shows that between June 1 and June 10, an average of 2,390 samples collected by government bodies remained pending at various labs daily. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Health Department data shows that between June 1 and June 10, an average of 2,390 samples collected by government bodies remained pending at various labs daily. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A day after the Union government decided to ramp up testing in the capital — 10,000 tests daily by June 16; 15,000 by June 18; and 18,000 by June 20 — the Delhi Health Department has directed district magistrates to send as many samples as possible to labs daily. This, however, raised concerns of a further rise in pendency of test results.

According to ICMR’s June 14 report, Delhi has 42 labs — 18 government and 24 private. Of the government-run labs, three are under the Delhi government and the rest under the Centre.

Health Department data shows that between June 1 and June 10, an average of 2,390 samples collected by government bodies remained pending at various labs daily. During this period, an average of 4,897 samples were processed in these labs daily, against a sanctioned capacity of 8,600 — 2,900 by government labs and 5,700 by private labs, as told to the Delhi High Court.

“The task of collecting samples won’t be difficult. The West district has been collecting an average of 700 samples a day and now it can easily collect 1,000 samples. Likewise, South district can also collect 1,000 samples, as opposed to daily average of 600. But when sanctioned capacity to process samples is 8,600 a day, sending more samples to labs will only cause a rise in pendency,” said a senior Delhi government official.

As of June 15, Delhi is conducting 14,693 tests per million population, among the highest in the country, and has carried out 2,96,697 tests in total.

In its order, issued after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal, the Delhi Health Department said there will be “no upper limit” in terms of sending samples to private labs, provided they process them in 24-48 hours. It added, “All labs to… further ramp up testing capacity on priority to meet the increased demand of processing”.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters Monday that the Centre is extending facilities of its testing labs to the state. He did not elaborate if more Centre-run labs will process samples or existing ones will enhance processing capacity.

The dip in processing samples was also because the department had barred DMs from sending samples to labs of the Centre-run National Centre for Disease Control due to pending reports, which has been revoked now.

Meanwhile, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava Sunday wrote to Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan that ICMR recommends use of “standard Q COVID-19 Ag kits” (antigen detection kits) at Delhi’s containment zones and hospitals in combination with RT-PCR tests. “Symptomatic individuals who test negative should be tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out Covid-19. A positive test… does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test,” he said, adding that Delhi should deploy these kits in containment zones “at the earliest”.

An official said without broadening scope of testing parameters, as laid down by ICMR on May 18, spread of infection will remain unclear.

