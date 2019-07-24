Delhi: 1,800 DDA flats find no takers

The draw of lots for DDA’s 2019 housing scheme found no takers for around 1,800 of the 10,000-plus flats on offer. Once considered prized possessions, this is the first time so many DDA flats remained unsold on the day of draw of lots, though in the past there have been cases of people surrendering their flats later.

“Several flats remained unsold because people had the option to mark seven choices, depending on the flat type and area… many applicants didn’t choose the flats in Narela,” an official said. Most flats that didn’t find takers were LIG and EWS (economically weaker section) homes in Narela, which has become a perennial problem for the agency due to transport and water problems.

DDA Vice-Chairperson Tarun Kapoor said, “I am a bit disappointed with the response we got for LIG (lower income group) flats, but the good thing is all HIG (higher income group) and MIG (middle income group) flats have been sold.”

Kapoor said the agency will not have much trouble selling EWS flats, as their prices have been lowered. For LIG flats, a renewed push will be given after making improvements.

Saroj Yadav, an applicant in the disabled category, was the first to be picked as a successful allottee, and got an MIG flat on the ground floor in Vasant Kunj. Persons with disability are given first preference in the draw of lots to get the ground floor, a DDA official said.

The 2019 housing scheme received 45,000 applications for 10,294 homes, but flats in Narela remained least favoured. Homes were also up for offer in Vasant Kunj, Bawana and Rohini.

A senior official said most of the applicants prefer MIG and HIG flats. A total of 28 applicants have already asked for a refund. Kapoor said the focus is on ensuring flats sold are not surrendered, rather than trying to make sure all flats are sold in the first go, but people later come up with complaints.

Officials said the price of EWS flats in Narela, priced between Rs 11-19 lakh, had earlier been slashed by 40%.