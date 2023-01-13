scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

18-year-old held in Delhi for stabbing two persons after scuffle over ‘walking properly’

An 18-year-old boy was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing to death a man and injuring a rickshaw puller after a scuffle with them over walking properly, officers said.

a yellow police tape with the words do not cross on itAn 18-year-old boy was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing to death a man and injuring a rickshaw puller after a scuffle with them over walking properly, officers said. (Representational image via Unsplash)
Listen to this article
18-year-old held in Delhi for stabbing two persons after scuffle over ‘walking properly’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An 18-year-old boy was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing to death a man and injuring a rickshaw puller after a scuffle with them over walking properly, officers said.

Police said that on January 10, at around 9.50 pm, they received information regarding two injured persons admitted to the hospital with stab injuries. After a police team rushed to the spot, they found that one of the victims, identified as 36-year-old Ashok Shah, was declared brought dead to the hospital with stab injuries.

Another person, identified as Ganesh Dutt, also sustained stab injuries and was referred to another hospital for treatment.

While deceased Ashok used to work at a utensils factory, Ganesh was a rickshaw puller. Accused Rohit was unemployed and fell into bad company, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...

A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (Attempt to murder) was lodged and a probe was initiated. After several raids and using technical intelligence, police arrested the accused, identified as Rohit, and recovered a knife from him.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that during interrogation, it was revealed that “one of the victims and the accused resided in the same locality and on the day of the incident, the deceased accidentally collided with the accused while the former was inebriated and this infuriated the accused”.

More from Delhi

The DCP added: “As a result, Rohit stabbed the deceased and while fleeing the spot, collided with a rickshaw puller, who was also stabbed when he asked the accused to walk properly”.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:23 IST
Next Story

Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’: ED raids multiple premises

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close