Delhi: 18-year-old dead after diesel tank explodes

Written by Jignasa Sinha

An 18-year-old man died after a diesel tank he was welding exploded Thursday afternoon in South East Delhi’s Govindpuri.

While Sumit Kishor Chand was declared dead on arrival at Safdarjung Hospital, the owner of the shop, Shakil Ahmed (40), and his two employees, Nizamuddin (30) and Mohd Nurain Khan, (35) suffered burn injuries.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said, “A case under IPC sections 304A (death by negligence) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) has been registered against unidentified persons at Govindpuri police station. No arrests have been made so far.”

The incident took place at Ahmed’s car repair shop, where three people had come to get the diesel tanker of a truck welded.

A worker at a shop nearby, Mohd Abbas Khan, told The Indian Express: “Two-three people came to the shop around 11.45 am and asked Ahmed to weld the tank… he refused as the tank already had fuel in it. They became aggressive and did not leave until the work began.”

About the allegation, Biswal said, “We will confirm once we receive an investigation report from the Delhi Fire Services.”

The shop was gutted in the explosion, said police. Chand’s brother Babloo (23), a labourer, said, “My brother does painting work at the shop, he doesn’t do welding…. I don’t know why he was made to weld this tanker.”