Delhi: 18 from Nepal rescued from trafficking ring

In a joint operation, police teams from Varanasi and Delhi Tuesday rescued 18 Nepalese women — who claimed they were being trafficked to Gulf countries — from a house in the southwest district. The operation comes six days after 16 Nepalese women were rescued from a residence in the same district.

Sureshrao A Kulkarni, SSP (Varanasi), told The Indian Express, “We received information about some Nepalese women being confined in a house in Varanasi last week… but when we reached, the women had already been shifted. One accused, Jai Singh, was arrested. We got a tip-off that the women had been shifted to Delhi.” As per Kulkarni, the embassy of Nepal got in touch with the Varanasi Police last week.

An FIR was registered by the Varanasi police on July 23 under IPC sections 370 (trafficking), 366 (kidnapping women for marriage), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) against Singh and his accomplices. In Tuesday’s operation, four people— Rajendra Yadav, Pawan Khurana, Nepalese national Sadim, and a woman — were arrested. As per officers, 68 Nepalese passports were recovered from the house. “It will be investigated further by the Varanasi police… the passports were deposited to the agents or touts for visa purposes,” said a Delhi police officer.

“The women rescued are between 20 and 25 years of age. They were trafficked in small groups and would usually be accompanied by an Indian woman. Prima facie, it’s a case of trafficking and violation of the Immigration Act. We have asked for the transfer remand of the accused so that we can question him further,” said Kulkarni.

A team of eight police officers from Varanasi, accompanied by a few officers from the Mehrauli police station, began the operation Monday.

“No FIR has been filed by the Delhi police as we were assisting the Varanasi police, and an FIR has been filed in Varanasi already. None of the women are minors; and they are all from Nepal. They have been handed over to two NGOs,” said DCP (south) Romil Baaniya.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met the rescued women Tuesday afternoon.

