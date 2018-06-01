Delhi: 17-yr-old with polio raped by three, one held

According to police, the incident took place at a flat in Ghaziabad late on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place at a flat in Ghaziabad late on Wednesday.

A minor girl suffering from polio was allegedly raped by three men Wednesday night when she boarded an autorickshaw to reach home. One of the three accused has been arrested so far, police said. According to police, the incident took place at a flat in Ghaziabad late on Wednesday.

“The complainant told us that she was waiting near the Old Ghaziabad bus stand around 11 pm on Wednesday when an auto rickshaw stopped near her. The driver was accompanied by another man and they asked her if she needed a lift. The complainant asked if the autorickshaw had the necessary permits to which the driver told her to look at the registration number on the vehicle. He assured her that she would be safe,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, SHO, Sahibabad police station, Ghaziabad.

After she boarded the autorickshaw, the girl claimed that she was to a man’s house instead. “It was at this flat that she was raped by the three men, who took turns,” Singh said.

Police said a PCR call was made by a resident of the area when they allegedly heard the girl’s screaming. “Neighbours called the police helpline and our team reached the spot. One person, Ravi, who lives in the flat was arrested from the spot. The complainant suffers from a polio. Her medical examination is being conducted and efforts are on to arrest the other two accused,” said Singh.

The girl told police, “They picked me up from the bus stand and took me to a flat where they did wrong things to me…”

