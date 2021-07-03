Delhi: 17-year-old stabbed to death in Mangolpuri over ‘abusing a girl’

An 18-year-old boy has been arrested in the case. (Representational Photo)

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of four boys after he hurled abuses at a girl, police officials on Saturday. Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old boy and apprehended three of his friends in the case.

The victim was found dead inside a park with multiple stab injuries. The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area and a police constable found the body on June 30 during beat patrolling. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The boy was identified with the help of locals.

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer), said his team scanned more than 170 CCTV cameras and examined and questioned 230 people in the area to solve the case.

“With the help of local inquiry, we identified the suspect. He was arrested from his residence along with three other boys. Our team recovered two blood-stained knives from them,” the DCP added.

During questioning, Sachin told the police that the deceased boy had hurled abuses and used “vulgar” language for his cousin sister. Sachin wanted to “teach him a lesson” and attacked the boy with his friends. The four accused stabbed the boy multiple times with their knives and left him in the park.

Police said they are probing to ascertain how the boys procured the weapons.