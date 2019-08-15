Delhi: 17-year-old stabbed to death in brawl

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death while two of his friends sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by five youths in Central Delhi Tuesday evening.

Initial investigation has revealed that the alleged attack followed an argument between one of the injured and an accused, over a girl.

The victim came to his friend’s aid but was allegedly stabbed during the scuffle between the two groups. “He was stabbed to death. We have identified the accused and hunt is on to nab them,” said DCP (Central) M S Randhawa.

Police said they were informed about the incident around 9 pm, following which a team was dispatched to the spot.

“I was at my home when I came to know about the incident. I rushed to the spot where I picked two of my son’s injured friends and took them to RML hospital… I was told my son was declared dead on arrival,” said the victim’s father.