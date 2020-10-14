Delhi: 17-year-old held for hit-and-run that killed two minors

A PCR call was made at 11.49 pm by a passerby about the accident

The Delhi Police has apprehended a 17-year-old from his residence in connection with a hit-and-run case in North-West Delhi’s Model Town. In the incident that took place late Monday evening, two minor girls were killed, and their six-year-old brother has been admitted at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. A case under sections of rash driving and death due to negligence has been registered.

DCP (northwest) Vijayanta Goyal Arya has confirmed the apprehension of the juvenile. “After the incident, broken pieces of the vehicle’s number plate were recovered from the site and we came to know that it was a white Honda City car, with a Haryana number plate. Our teams were working and during the investigation, we checked records of the offending vehicle with the transport authorities of Haryana and Chandigarh,” she said.

Arya said, “We found that the first ownership of the registered vehicle was sold to three different persons and we apprehended the juvenile, who was driving the car at the time of incident, from his residence. We have also recovered the car from the mechanic shop. Further investigations are on.”

The incident took place on Monday night when the children were crossing a road and the car hit them, said DCP Arya. A PCR call was made at 11.49 pm by a passerby about the accident, which took place near Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib. The deceased have been identified as Gunjan Sarsar (8) and her younger sister Bhoomi (5), while their six-year-old brother Gaurav is recuperating at AIIMS Trauma Centre with injuries to his head, spleen and kidney.

The family lives in Burari’s Sant Nagar, and had driven out in their car.

The children’s father, Jashpal Singh Sarsar (36), a driver by profession, said, “My daughter Gunjan wanted to drink mosambi and anaar juice; she hadn’t even eaten dinner. We all left home — my wife and I, our three children, and my mother — so I could buy her juice. My mother wanted to pick up some medicines. We got out so CNG can be filled, and the children spotted shops across the road. They left for those shops with Milap, holding hands, when a speeding white sedan hit them… My wife saw them all fly across the road.”

