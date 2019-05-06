Delhi: 17-year-old hangs self after ‘failing Class XII for third time’

A 17-year-old girl, who failed her Class XII exam for the third year in a row, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in her room in North East Delhi Friday, said police.

A day after the CBSE announced the board exam results, the teenager went with her mother to the Board’s Preet Vihar office where she found out that she had failed her exam, said a senior officer.

The girl’s father said they are still trying to figure out what happened. “We don’t know for sure what had actually happened with regard to the exams. We only know that when she came out of the CBSE office, she told my wife that her paper was cancelled. It is possible that she had failed again and was afraid to tell us the truth. We don’t really know.”

After visiting the CBSE office, the girl returned home, had a meal with her parents before retiring to a room upstairs at their Mandoli Extension house, said police.

When she did not come downstairs for a while and failed to respond to repeated knocks on the door, the girl’s mother looked through the window to find her hanging from the fan.

DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We received information from GTB Hospital regarding admission of a 17-year-old girl. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her mother, and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.”

According to her sister, a second-year BA student, she had failed in her Class XII boards in 2017.

“She attempted the exam again in 2018 and got a compartment. She wasn’t in school for the last year after that, and she gave her compartment exam again this year,” she said.

The girl’s father said she was struggling with English. “To help her pass, I had enrolled her in English tuition classes for all of last year when she was out of school,” he said.

The post-mortem was conducted at GTB Hospital, and inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

“We are conducting an inquiry in this regard,” said a police officer.