Delhi: 17-year-old girl commits suicide at police station

The police post at Tilkar Nagar in West Delhi (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) The police post at Tilkar Nagar in West Delhi (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide at a police station in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday. The incident took place hours after the girl’s family approached the police to report she was missing along with a boy from their neighbourhood. The police were questioning the girl’s parents and members of the boy’s family when she locked herself in a police officer’s room and committed suicide.

DCP (West) Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express that the police received a call at 10.30 pm on Saturday regarding a fight between two families over their missing children. “We were informed that the girl and boy, whose age was 21 years, disappeared together. At about 2.30 am, the girl came to the police station and said that she doesn’t want to live at home as she was slapped by her mother for talking to the boy. She gave this to us in writing,” Kumar said.

While the policemen were pacifying both families, the girl entered a police officer’s room and locked herself from inside. “The policemen broke open the door and found the girl hanging. A judicial inquiry has been ordered and further investigation is being conducted,” Kumar told The Indian Express.

The police were questioning the girl’s parents and members of the boy’s family when she locked herself in a police officer’s room and committed suicide. (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) The police were questioning the girl’s parents and members of the boy’s family when she locked herself in a police officer’s room and committed suicide. (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

