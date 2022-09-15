Delhi: 17 fined for not wearing rear seat belt

In a special drive conducted by the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday, 17 people were challaned/fined for not wearing seat belts in the backseat in cars and other four-wheelers. Police said the drive was conducted in the New Delhi district for a couple of hours to create awareness about the law.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, passengers must wear a seat belt in the front and back seat; violators are fined Rs 1,000 each.

This comes days after Tata Sons’ former chairman Cyrus Mistry’s death in a car crash in Palghar district. Police officers in Maharashtra said Mistry was in the backseat and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

On Wednesday morning, traffic police personnel were deployed at Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place and nearby areas to conduct the drive. “We have only started with the New Delhi district and are planning to conduct drives in other districts and areas soon,” said an officer.

According to police data, no challans for those found not wearing rear seat belts were issued this year (January to August). Last year, police fined only 43 people for not wearing rear seat belts.

Aalap Patel, DCP Traffic (New Delhi range), said, “The drive was conducted at different locations today from 11 am to 1 pm. We want to create awareness before we prosecute people. 17 court challans were issued today. We will try to conduct more such drives every day in the district.”

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the special drives will not only be aimed at rear seat belt violations but also drinking and driving, speeding, red light jumping etc.

Advertisement

“It is mandatory for passengers to wear a seat belt. There’s a law about the same and we are taking measures to enforce it,” said the officer.