Delhi: 17 arrested as police bust betting racket

They were arrested after a team of Narcotics Squad and Special Staff found them.

Delhi Police has arrested 17 men who were allegedly found gambling during an IPL match in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai Friday night. The accused were using six walkie-talkies to communicate with each other about police movement in the area, but they were arrested after a team of Narcotics Squad and Special Staff found them.

Police said they seized multiple phones, TV sets, internet routers, playing cards, gambling charts and walkie-talkies from the spot.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said his team raided the house around 9.40 pm. “There was a match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. We received information that some men were gambling in the area. Our team went to the spot and found the accused. Three organisers — Prem, Inder and Shakti — were also caught,” said the DCP.

The team also recovered Rs 81,000 in cash from the accused.

