Delhi: 16-yr-old’s body may have been dumped outside to mislead cops

After allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over suspicion of theft in northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur, the six accused deliberated over what to do with the body, before deciding to dump it outside the house to mislead investigators, police have said.

The six are accused of assaulting the boy with wooden sticks for more than two hours, before he finally lost consciousness and died. Details of the lynching were revealed to police by the two arrested accused, Nand Kishore and Raj Kishore. Four men are still on the run.

“They dumped the body outside the house and claimed he had been killed by a crowd. We are trying to establish the sequence of events… Whether he was also killed by members of the crowd is being investigated, as there is no concrete proof that he was killed inside,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan.

The FIR, registered by the boy’s uncle, claims that several members of the crowd named three people for the killing. “I saw his body and hands tied with a rope. There was a crowd there and three people saying, ‘We have punished him for his crime’. I later found their names,” the FIR read.

The crowd that initially spotted the boy thought he was still alive, as his hands were tied. They later realised he was dead, and a PCR call was made. “The post-mortem report is still awaited to establish the injuries on his wrists,” Khan said.

Police said the minor boy was accused of entering the house through a wooden ladder with two accomplices, who are yet to be found. Occupants of the house woke up and dragged him to the ground floor, before allegedly tying him with a rope and assaulting him with wooden sticks. After the murder, the accused left their house and dumped the sticks in a vacant plot, which police later recovered.

