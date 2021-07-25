Delhi: 16-yr-old girl rescued from MP, cops nab kidnapper

Two months after a 16-year-old girl went missing from an Outer Delhi locality, the Crime Branch rescued her from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind and arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped her, sexually assaulted her, and sold her to another man.

Police said the girl met the accused, Rajeev Garg, online and had planned to see him, but he took her to MP and allegedly sold her to another man, Ram Mohan, who paid Rs 50,000 to marry her.

DCP (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said the girl left her home on May 29 saying she was going to a friend’s house but didn’t return. During investigation, police couldn’t trace the girl’s movements. Later, they accessed her call detail records and tried tracing numbers she recently contacted.

“We located one number in Delhi when the girl went missing, and traced it to Itawah, Gwalior. Our team followed its movement and apprehended a man named Rajeev Garg from Bhind on Thursday. Garg led the police party to a house from where the victim was rescued,” said the DCP.

During questioning, the girl said she met Garg on an app called Welike. The accused initially posed as a girl to befriend her but she blocked him soon. However, he kept calling her from different numbers and asked her to meet him. The girl lied to her parents and went to meet him but was abducted.

Mohan is absconding and teams are conducting raids to arrest him, said police.