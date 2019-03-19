Delhi: 16-year-old strangled for talking on phone with man, say police

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling a 16-year-old girl to death around 2 am Sunday as he suspected her of “speaking to another man on the phone”. According to police, the minor was dropped off at the accused’s house by two of their mutual friends on Sunday.

When they returned to pick her up at 2.30 am, they found that the door of the house was locked and the accused missing. When they looked through a window, they found the girl lying lifeless on the bed, police said.

“At 3 am, the friends informed us that the girl had been murdered, and when the police officers reached the spot, they found her body lying on a cot with a shawl around her neck,” said DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

He said that the accused and the victim had known each other for two-three years. The investigation so far has revealed that the two friends received a call from the accused, asking them to bring the victim home.

“Once there, he asked them to leave as he wanted to have a private chat with the minor. When the friends returned to pick up the minor, they found her dead,” said a police officer.

According to the minor’s father, the girl went to a friend’s house on March 13 and stayed there for a few days. “We treated my daughter’s friend like our own child and she called us mummy-papa. My daughter had met the accused through her, we had heard about him a little. When I spoke to my daughter at midnight on March 16, she told me she was listening to music. I asked her to sleep and come back home the next day. At 8 am, we found out that our daughter had been killed,” he said.