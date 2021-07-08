Delhi: 16-year-old killed on suspicion of theft at farmhouse

Police said the boy’s body was found 50 metres from the farm.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft by a farmhouse owner in Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera Wednesday morning.

Police said the owner, Prakarti Sandhu has been apprehended from his Gurgaon residence and an FIR filed against him on charges of murder.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said their team found that the boy and two-three of his friends went to hang out at the farm around 10.30 am.

“A security guard at the farm found them and suspected they had come to steal something. While his friends managed to escape, the boy was caught and Sandhu was called. We suspect Sandhu beat the boy with a stick. The boy sustained severe head injuries, which led to his death,” said the DCP.

Police said the boy tried to escape from the farm but was chased by street dogs which bit him, and he collapsed on the ground. Around 4 pm, a passerby, Nawab, found the boy and called police.

There were injuries on his head and two-four bite marks.

“He was identified and his sister was called to the spot. His father is a driver. We have sent a Forensic Science Lab team and crime teams to inspect the area and collect samples,” said the DCP.

Police said Sandhu and his family own the farmhouse in Kapashera and also run a transport business, Gill Sandhu Transport company, in Delhi-Haryana. The victim’s family hails from Jharkhand and lived in a rented accommodation in Samalkha.

This is the third murder reported in the Southwest district in the last 24 hours.