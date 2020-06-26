Delhi: 16-year-old commits suicide at home

The girl’s post-mortem was conducted Thursday, and the body has been handed over to the family. (Image: Bloomberg) The girl’s post-mortem was conducted Thursday, and the body has been handed over to the family. (Image: Bloomberg)

A 16-year-old girl, who was a popular TikTok content creator, allegedly committed suicide at her home in Shahdara on Wednesday night. Police said the minor was “discovered by her father in her room around 9 pm, and police were informed around 9.15 pm about the incident.”

DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said, “No suicide note has been found yet. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.”

The girl has over a million followers on TikTok and over a lakh on Instagram. Early Wednesday evening, she had posted a short video on Instagram of her dancing to a Punjabi song.

Police said the statement of the girl’s family has been taken. A police source said, “The family is gutted and have no idea what led her to take such an extreme step.”

