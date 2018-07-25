Delhi: 16 girls trafficked from Nepal rescued; Kejriwal attacks BJP, PM Modi

The girls were rescued from a small room in Delhi’s Munrika area. (File) The girls were rescued from a small room in Delhi’s Munrika area. (File)

Sixteen girls, who were allegedly trafficked from Nepal, were rescued from Delhi’s Munirka area by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday. The girls were reportedly on the verge of being further trafficked to the Gulf countries. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal claimed the racket had been functional for the last eight months.

She also tweeted that the girls were brought to Delhi on the assurance of a job. The passports of the agent involved were also seized. According to Maliwal, the girls were kept in a small room in Munrika and some of them have already sent to Iraq and Kuwait a few days ago.

गुमराह कर मानव तस्कर 16 नेपाली लड़की दिल्ली लाये & उन्हें चुपके से कुवैत व इराक भेज रहे थे। उनके पासपोर्ट दलालो ने छीन लिए। छोटे से कमरे में बंद 16 लड़की आज रात हमने छुड़वाई। 8 महीने से ये चल रहा है, 7 लड़कियां कुवैत & इराक 15 दिन पहले भेजी गयी हैं। उनके साथ जाने क्या हुआ होगा! https://t.co/vx8jvJS9rD — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 24, 2018

Slamming the central government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted asking what were the LG, BJP and the Centre doing as Delhi Police is under them? Kejriwal said it was the duty of the police department to prevent the crime in the national capital.

Where are BJP, LG, Home Minister, Prime Minister? Delhi police is under them. What r they doing? It was their duty to stop this. https://t.co/k8iUlb4HT7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2018

Maliwal had earlier said prostitution was the “worst form of slavery” and legalising the trade would promote trafficking. She also questioned the experts vouching for legalising the trade and said only poor women would be pushed into it if prostitution was allowed under the law.

