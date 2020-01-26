Delhi 16 gangrape case: All case documents supplied, says court

Delhi court Saturday disposed of a plea by the counsel for convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case that had sought additional documents from Tihar Jail. Delhi court Saturday disposed of a plea by the counsel for convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case that had sought additional documents from Tihar Jail.

A Delhi court Saturday disposed of a plea by the counsel for convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape-murder case that had sought additional documents from Tihar Jail, after authorities supplied a diary belonging to one of the convicts. The court noted that all relevant documents had been supplied and no further directions were needed in this regard.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain disposed of the plea by advocate A P Singh seeking the documents to file curative petitions for convicts Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta and the mercy petition for convict Vinay Sharma.

“Jail authorities have already complied with the request made by the convicts to supply documents lying with them and have also brought paintings, diary today for supply. In view thereof, no further directions for supply of more documents are required. However, jail authorities are directed to hand over the copy of the paintings and the diary to the counsel for convicts today in court itself,” the judge said.

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court the authorities had already received an application for the documents from Singh, and these were delay tactics by convicts to postpone the execution date, which is February 1. Singh said he received some documents at 10:30 pm Friday, but is yet to receive a diary and medical documents from authorities to file the mercy petition for convict Vinay Sharma.

The public prosecutor told the court that Tihar authorities have supplied all documents and did not have anything except for a painting and a diary, which they were ready to supply in court.

