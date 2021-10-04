Delhi: 16 gamblers arrested from farmhouse casino

The Delhi Police has arrested 16 men for allegedly running an illegal casino in outer Delhi’s Alipur. The police said the accused were found at a farmhouse of a businessman, with over Rs 2 lakh in cash, cards and thousands of poker chips worth around Rs 75 lakh.

The main accused, identified as Harvinder Solanki (45), was a teacher at an MCD school in Delhi but left his job before the lockdown, said the police. He started small casinos in the Delhi NCR region and often held events for gambling, said the police.

The police seized more than 2,400 poker chips and cards from the accused and also found balance registers at the farmhouse.

Brijender Kumar Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said his team at Alipur police station received inputs that a casino is being run at a farmhouse in the area. “We sent our team to Bakhtawarpur road and conducted raids on Friday night. The men were caught red-handed at the spot,” he said.

This was the first time the accused had come to Alipur for gambling, said the police, as they used to meet near Noida or Sarita Vihar area in the past.