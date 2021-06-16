Delhi: 1,589 kids below 14 tested positive in a month

As per data maintained by the Delhi government, more than half of the people were in the 30-60 year age group, while over a quarter were between the ages of 15 and 30.

Over the past month, out of 40,470 people who tested positive for Covid-19, 1,589 were children below the age of 14.

As per data maintained by the Delhi government, more than half of the people were in the 30-60 year age group, while over a quarter were between the ages of 15 and 30. Those above aged over 60 are 6,782 —17%— of total cases. The government has been tracking the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, vaccines, as well as district-wise data on cases more closely since last month.

While in all age groups, more men have contracted the virus as compared to women, the divide is the highest in the 30-60 age group, with around 60% of those testing positive being men. In all other groups, 57% of the men have tested positive.

While the Delhi government does not provide an age-wise breakup of those who have died, officials say it is mostly those above the age of 60, and those who have co-morbid conditions.

So far in Delhi, 24,851 people have died of Covid. Of these deaths, 3,607 have taken place in the last month. “A majority of deaths have been among the 60+ age group and those who had co-morbid conditions, especially cancer, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension. A large number of those under the age of 30 recovered at home,” a senior government official said.

Delhi reported 228 cases on Tuesday and the positivity rate dropped to 0.32%. The number of deaths also declined over the past week, with 12 people reported dead in the past 24 hours.

The data is being analysed to catch trends and respond to emergencies early by analysing data real time. Delhi underwent a severe medical oxygen availability crisis for three weeks, wherein alarm bells, indicating they were running out of oxygen, went off in several hospitals daily. In two hospitals —Jaipur Golden and Batra— patients died while the hospital scrambled to make arrangements. Over the past month, though, the oxygen crisis has been managed with dropping demand as patients are discharged from hospitals. The government has not had to call for special supplies and is making do with the allotted quota.

Delhi has a total usable storage of 1,238 metric tonnes, of which 954 is stored in hospitals.