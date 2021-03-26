Delhi: 1,515 Covid cases, highest spike this year

As per data, there are 69 cases of established variants in Delhi, out of which 65 are of the UK strain, while four are of the South African variant. (Representational)

Following the last few days’ trend of steadily rising cases, Delhi reported 1,515 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 5,497.

This has been the highest single-day spike in cases this year; 1,254 cases were reported on Wednesday. The positivity rate remained above 1% at 1.69% for the sixth consecutive day, an increase from 1.52% on Wednesday.

As per data, there are 69 cases of established variants in Delhi, out of which 65 are of the UK strain, while four are of the South African variant. The rise in cases do not have a direct link to these variants.

On Thursday, 34,789 people were vaccinated, with 27,667 getting their first dose, and 7,122 the second dose. At 19,781, people above 60 years of age were the largest recipients of the vaccine, followed by 3,384 people between 45-59 years of age.