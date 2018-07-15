Delhi: 15-year-old girl alleges rape by teenager, police form teams to track him

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old girl alleged that she was raped by a 19-year-old man inside a park in northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, police said. The accused is yet to be arrested and several teams from the local police station are raiding locations in east Delhi to find him. Police claimed the incident took place in Dilshad Garden’s Deer Park area. While the park is frequented by many people, police have not found any eyewitnesses as the accused had reportedly lured the girl to an isolated stretch without any highmast lights.

Police also claimed that the park’s boundary wall has been broken in several places, which the accused used to gain entry.

“The accused had used another entrance inside the park and allegedly raped the girl on a dark stretch. Guards stationed at the park did not know about the incident as they never saw the two of them,” said a police officer.

The girl told police that she met the accused after school, and he asked her to accompany him to the park. “The two knew each other. She claimed that he intimidated her, following which he committed the alleged sexual act,” said the officer.

Police said the girl returned home and told her relatives about the incident, and they took her to the police station.

