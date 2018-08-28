Delhi: 15-year-old dies, cousin injured after being hit by Delhi Jal Board tanker

According to police, the girls were heading to school when the incident took place around 6.30 am near Pankha Road signal. (Representational Image) According to police, the girls were heading to school when the incident took place around 6.30 am near Pankha Road signal. (Representational Image)

A 15-year-old girl died and her cousin was critically injured after they were hit by a DJB tanker in west Delhi’s Janakpuri Monday morning. According to police, the girls were heading to school when the incident took place around 6.30 am near Pankha Road signal.

Police said Nagma and Samreen (13) were crossing the road when the tanker hit them. Police said eyewitnesses claimed that the tanker, allegedly driven by a minor, was coming from the wrong side. Following the incident, the driver jumped out and fled. He was later arrested.

Both girls were rushed to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, where doctors declared Nagma brought dead, while Samreen is critical.

“The vehicle, belonging to the Delhi Jal Board, has been seized. Claims of eyewitnesses are being verified,” said a police officer.

A DJB official said the board has set a committee to inquire into the incident.

Nagma’s uncle Ali Hassan said the girls walked to school as it is just 2 km from their house in Bindapur.

