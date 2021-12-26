scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Delhi: 15-year-old boy jumps off sixth floor of building, dies

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Saturday night at Commonwealth Games Village.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 26, 2021 1:24:42 pm
A file photo of Delhi Police (Express Photo/File)

A 15-year-old boy died after allegedly jumping off the sixth floor of a building at Commonwealth Games Village on Saturday night, the police said.

“At the time (around 8.30 pm), the boy’s parents had gone to the Mayur Vihar market and the boy was alone at home. He was taken to Max Hospital by the neighbours, where he was declared dead after initial treatment,” said DCP (East Delhi) Priyanka Kashyap.

Delhi police officials and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the spot.

“So far, no foul play is suspected and further enquiry is on,” Kashyap said.

