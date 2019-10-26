Delhi: 14,383 noise complaints, 13,500 over DJ music

Till October 6 this year, Delhi Police received 14,383 noise pollution complaints, mostly against DJs playing loud music at parties, on its helplines. This includes 1,100 calls directed to the 24×7 noise pollution helpline (155271) in addition to calls made to the 100 and 112 emergency helpline numbers.

As per data, of the 14,383 calls, 13,509 (93.92%) were complaints against DJs. Further, noise pollution complaints were also received against marble cutting (359), firecrackers (126), pressure horns (118), generators (116) and modified motorcycle silencers (93).

Officers manning the helpline said most calls were received at night.

“We received maximum calls during the festival season, about loudspeakers being played late at night at social and religious events. The noise is often beyond permissible limits and our officers prosecute the errant parties by issuing challans on the spot. The fine ranges from Rs 100-Rs 5,000,” an officer said.

The 155271 helpline was inaugurated on April 5 to deal with noise pollution complaints.

“It was set up in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s orders. We are coordinating with district police, who have been asked to sensitise the public about noise pollution,” said DCP (PCR) Sharat Sinha.

While the noise pollution helpline receives seven calls a day, the ‘100′ number gets 90 calls.

“After receiving a complaint, a PCR van and emergency duty officer from the police station concerned reach the spot. The SOP is the same in the case of both helplines,” a senior police officer said, adding that the number of calls received is increasing as more people come to know of the helpline.

“The helpline is maintained by the PCR, and Delhi Police proactively monitors calls, following which officers concerned take all necessary steps,” said Sinha.