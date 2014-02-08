Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
  • Delhi: 14-year-old Manipuri girl raped by landlord’s son, sparks off protests

The teenager, raped by her landlord's son in Munirka, suffered injuries and is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital.

By: Press Trust of India | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2014 9:43:42 pm
The demonstrators raised anti-police slogans and also tried to barge into the police station. (IE Photo: Praveen Khanna) The demonstrators raised anti-police slogans and also tried to barge into the police station. (IE Photo: Praveen Khanna)
A 14-year-old girl from the Northeastern state of Manipur was allegedly raped by her landlord’s son in South Delhi’s Munirka area.

The accused identified as Vicky has been arrested after an FIR was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Vasant Vihar Police Station, police said.

NEPROTESTM

However, the incident, which comes close on the heels of the death of an Arunachal Pradesh youth Nido Taniam, sparked off protests outside the police station with students groups from the Northeast blocking the road and clashing with the police following which traffic was diverted in the area.

The demonstrators raised anti-police slogans and also tried to barge into the police station.

NORTHEPROTESTM

Later, Delhi Commission of Women Chairperson Barkha Singh reached the spot and spoke to protesters. She also held a meeting with senior police officials in this regard.

“An accused has been arrested in the case. The girl is out of danger, her medical examination was also done. We are looking into the case and we will go to any extent to make sure that the perpetrators in this case are hanged. It is very shameful and unfortunate that she was raped in the same area where she lived by her landlord’s son,” Singh told reporters.

NORTHEASTPROTESTERS

According to a police official, the incident took place last night at around 10:30 PM when the victim stepped out to buy some household items in the locality. Vicky accosted her in front of a hospital in the area and took her to a nearby room and raped her.”

The girl has suffered injuries and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital where she underwent a medical examination. She is now being treated for injuries, police said.

